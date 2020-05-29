US yet to deliver to promised ventilators – Lai Mohammed

Alhaji Lai Mohammed, the Minister of Information, says the Federal Government is yet to receive the promised ventilators from the United States.

The minister said this at the Presidential Task Force (PTF) on Coronavirus (COVID-19) daily news conference on Thursday in Abuja while reacting to information being peddled over the 1,000 ventilators promised by the U.S President Donald Trump to Nigeria.

“To the best of my knowledge the ventilators promised by the U.S. President have not arrived Nigeria,” the minister said.

It was reported that President Muhammadu Buhari and Trump had a phone conversation weeks ago at the request of Trump who promised to provide ventilators for Nigeria to fight COVID-19 pandemic.

The minister however said that the ventilators were yet to arrive in the country.

Mohammed also said that measures to curb the spread of COVID-19 by the ministry were yielding result as it had so far produced video and radio jingles to educate Nigerians on a measure to forestall the spread of COVID-19.

He stated that the jingle centered on general information on COVID-19, such as the use of face masks, burial protocol, testimonials by COVID-19 survivors, and mass gathering.

“In addition, we also have support from 40 community and campus radio stations across the country awaiting our jingles.

“Our aggressive and sustained campaign on the Social Media has gained traction, in the last five days alone some of the videos we posted have been viewed over one million times,” he said.

