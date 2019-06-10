US Rapper Tre Da Kid Killed in Fatal Shooting

Maryland rapper Tre Da Kid is dead.

According to Complex, the 32-year-old whose real name is Edward Montre Seay was discovered dead from gunshots wounds after the Annapolis police responded to reports of gunfire at Forest and Newtowne Drive where a car crashed on nearby Cherry Grove Ave.

The rapper was found inside the vehicle.

Tre Da Kid hailed from Chester, Maryland, and gained notoriety after winning Verizon’s 2016 #Freestyle50 rap contest. This earned him a $10,000 cash prize as well as a recording contract with 300 Entertainment.

“Tre impressed the judges with his delivery, showmanship and off-the-dome creativity,” 300’s co-founder Kevin Liles said of the champion. Tre added that winning the competition was “a dream come true.”

His partnership with 300 spawned his 2017 single “Run It,” which featured fellow 300 artist TK Kravitz and production by London On Da Track. Earlier this year, Tre released the well-received Tdk: Titles Define Kings project.

The police haven’t named any suspects connected to Tre Da Kid’s murder as at press time.