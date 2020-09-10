US Open: Serena, Thiem storm into semis

Serena Williams battled into a US Open semifinal showdown with Victoria Azarenka on Wednesday.

Third-seeded Williams came from a set down to overcome unseeded Bulgarian Tsvetana Pironkova and keep alive her bid for a 24th singles Grand Slam title at Flushing Meadows.

She faces old foe Azarenka who blew away Belgium’s Elise Mertens as she continues her hunt for a first Grand Slam title in seven years.

Williams’ comeback included two astonishing shots with her left hand that contributed to winning points.

The American great smashed 20 aces, the most she has had in eight years, taking her tally for the tournament to 64 so far.

The record for the most number of aces in a US Open in the women’s singles is 70, set by Williams in 1999 when she won for the first time.

Williams defeated Azarenka in the final of the US Open in 2012 and 2013.

In the men’s draw, Russia’s third seed as Daniil Medvedev downed compatriot and childhood friend Andrey Rublev 7-6 (8/6), 6-3, 7-6 (7/5).

Twenty-two-year-old Rublev raced to a 5-1 lead in the first-set tie-break before Medvedev, last year’s US Open runner-up, hauled back to win it 8-6 with an ace.

Medvedev, 24, smashed 16 aces and won 89 per cent of first-serve points. He made 75 per cent of returns to Rublev’s 54 per cent.

He will now play second seed Thiem who demolished Australia’s Alex de Minaur, seeded 21st, 6-1, 6-2, 6-4.

Fifth seed Alexander Zverev of Germany faces Spain’s 20th seed Pablo Carreno Busta in the competition’s other semifinal.

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

