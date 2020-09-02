US Open: Serena breezes through, Murray edges thriller

Serena Williams resumed her quest for a record-equalling 24th Grand Slam title by powering past 96th-ranked Kristie Ahn on Tuesday.

Earlier, former world no 1 Andy Murray came from two sets down to win a five-set thriller in his first singles Slam match in 18 months.

The pair both progressed to the second round on day two of a US Open that is unrecognizable from previous tournaments, without spectators and with stringent measures to prevent Covid-19 infections.

Williams defeated Ahn 7-5, 6-3 as she started the latest bid of her protracted pursuit to match Margaret Court’s Grand Slam title with a straight-sets win at Flushing Meadows.

The 38-year-old American great overcame the loss of her first service game in the opening set to advance at a virtually empty Arthur Ashe Stadium.

World No 1 Ashleigh Barty, the second-ranked Simona Halep and Canadian Bianca Andreescu – who stunned Williams in last year’s final – are all absent from the behind-closed-doors tournament.

A title win for Williams would also see her become the most decorated women’s player at the US Open in the modern era. She is currently tied with Chris Evert on six.

Murray secured a stunning 4-6, 4-6, 7-6 (7/5), 7-6 (7/4), 6-4 come-from-behind victory in a bruising 4 hr and 39 min encounter against Japan’s 49th-ranked Yoshihito Nishioka.

The Scotsman, who has barely played in 2020, said he had learnt a lot about his physical condition and the metal hip he received during surgery last year.

“I’ve just played a four-and-a-half hour match when I never thought I’d be able to,” he told reporters.

“I’m not sitting here with my hip throbbing and aching. I’ll be able to sleep fine tonight,” Murray added.

Tenth seed Garbine Muguruza, the 2016 French Open champion and 2017 Wimbledon winner, advanced to round two with a 6-4, 6-4 victory over Japan’s Nao Havino.

But it was an unhappy return to action for Kim Clijsters playing in her first Grand Slam draw since 2012, as she was beaten in three sets by Ekaterina Alexandrova, losing 3-6, 7-5, 6-1.

