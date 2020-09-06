US Open: Serena, Azarenka into Last 16

Serena Williams came from a set down to advance to the US Open last 16 Saturday.

Williams, chasing a record-equalling 24th Grand Slam title, ousted 2017 champion Sloane Stephens 2-6, 6-2, 6-2, in what she called an “intense” encounter on Arthur Ashe Stadium.

“In that first set I don’t think she made any errors, honestly. She was just playing so clean and I just said, ‘I don’t want to lose in straight sets,'” said Williams.

With spectators barred from this year’s Flushing Meadows event due to the pandemic, second and fourth seeds Sofia Kenin and Naomi Osaka took advantage of suites they have been assigned to check out the competition.

“It’s cool us players can watch each other. It’s interesting, I like it,” said Williams, who will play 15th seed Maria Sakkari for a place in the quarterfinals.

The Greek player, who stunned Williams at the Western & Southern Open last month, progressed with a 6-3, 6-1 dismantling of America’s 22nd seed Amanda Anisimova.

Former No 1 Victoria Azarenka said she had “a great opportunity” to end her seven-year wait for a third Grand Slam after booking a last 16 berth with a straight-sets win over Poland’s Iga Swiatek.

Elsewhere in the men’s draw, Russian third seed Daniil Medvedev, Italy’s sixth seed Matteo Berrettini and Andrey Rublev, all entered the last 16 with easy three-set wins.

Second seed Dominic Thiem also progressed to round four, overcoming 2014 champion Marin Cilic 6-2, 6-2, 3-6, 6-3.

And Canada’s 94th-ranked Vasek Pospisil shocked eighth-seeded Spaniard Roberto Bautista Agut and Australia’s 21st seed Alex de Minaur upset 11th-seeded Russian Karen Khachanov.

