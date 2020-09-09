US Open: Osaka, Zverev into last four

emmanuelSportsNo Comment on US Open: Osaka, Zverev into last four

Japan’s Naomi Osaka stormed into the semifinals of the US Open on Tuesday, sweeping aside unseeded Shelby Rogers in straight sets to set up a match with Jennifer Brady.

Osaka, 22, required just 1hr 20 min inside an empty Arthur Ashe Stadium to defeat the 27-year-old Rogers 6-3, 6-4.

The world number 9 said her victory was payback for three previous defeats to the 93rd-ranked Rogers.

They included a 2017 loss on clay in Charleston that Osaka said had left “a really bad aftertaste in my mouth.”

“Honestly, I just felt like she had the upper hand because I’ve never beaten her,” Osaka said.

“And those memories are stuck in my head so I consider this a little bit of revenge,” she added.

Brady conquered some serious nerves to defeat Kazakhstan’s Yulia Putintseva and reach the semifinals of a Grand Slam for the first time.

The American 28th seed needed just 1hr 9 min to blow away her 23rd-seeded opponent 6-3, 6-2.

In the men’s draw, Alexander Zverev of Germany booked his spot in the last four after bouncing back from a shocking start to oust 27th-seeded Croatian Borna Coric in four sets.

The 23-year-old German prevailed 1-6, 7-6 (7/5), 7-6 (7/1), 6-3 in 3hr 25min and will now play Spain’s 20th seed Pablo Carreno Busta for a place in Sunday’s final.

The Spaniard defeated 12th-seeded Canadian Denis Shapovalov 3-6, 7-6 (7/5), 7-6 (7/4), 0-6, 6-3 in an epic five-setter that ended in the early hours of Wednesday.

,

Related Posts

Ronaldo Century for Portugal

September 9, 2020

De Bruyne named PFA Player of the Year

September 9, 2020

DJ Cuppy is Part of Campaign Introducing Manchester United’s New Jersey

September 8, 2020

About emmanuel

View all posts by emmanuel →

Leave a Reply