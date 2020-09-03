US Open: Djokovic extends winning streak; Tsitsipas, Zverev stroll

Novak Djokovic overcame an early scare to move into the third round of the US Open on Wednesday as he extended his undefeated run in 2020 to 25 matches.

World number one Djokovic dropped the first against Britain’s Kyle Edmund but rallied to progress 6-7 (5/7), 6-3, 6-4, 6-2 inside a subdued, spectator-free Arthur Ashe Stadium at Flushing Meadows.

The Serbian superstar is looking to close the gap on Roger Federer and Rafael Nadal, both absent from Flushing Meadows, in the race for the all-time men’s Slam singles title record.

Other top seeds progressed in the men’s draw at a humid US Open Wednesday that saw players change shoes and officials called on to wipe courts with towels.

Fourth seed Stefanos Tsitsipas of Greece defeated American Maxime Cressy 7-6 (7/2), 6-3, 6-4 in the night match at the main Arthur Ashe Stadium at Flushing Meadows.

For 22-year-old Tsitsipas, it was a memorable first experience of playing on the famous Ashe court.

“It would have been even better with fans but getting a first taste of what it is was great for me,” he said.

Tsitsipas, seeking his first Grand Slam title, will take on Croatia’s Borna Coric in round three.

The 27th seed fought back from two sets to one down to beat Juan Ignacio Londero of Argentina 7-5, 4-6, 6-7 (5/7), 6-2, 6-3.

Also Wednesday, fifth seed Alexander Zverev required four sets and almost three hours during a sticky encounter against American wildcard Brandon Nakashima inside an empty Louis Armstrong Stadium.

Meanwhile, Belgian seventh seed David Goffin also progressed, pipping South African Lloyd Harris 7-6 (8-6), 4-6, 6-1, 6-4.

