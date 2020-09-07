US Open: Djokovic disqualified for hitting judge

Novak Djokovic came crashing out of the US Open after accidentally striking a female lines judge with a ball in frustration during his last-16 match.

The world No 1 apologised for hitting the ball in disgust after losing his serve to go 6-5 down in the first set to Spain’s unseeded Pablo Carreno Busta inside Arthur Ashe Stadium.

Djokovic appeared to be looking the other way when he pulled the ball from his pocket and smacked it in the direction of the official, catching her full toss in the throat.

The official cried out and began gasping for air as she collapsed to the ground.

Djokovic rushed over to her to check if she was okay and placed his hand on her back as she struggled to breathe. After a few minutes she got up and walked off the court looking dazed.

Around ten minutes of discussions then ensued between Djokovic and the tournament referee Soeren Friemel, during which the world No 1 pleaded his case.

The umpire then declared that Carreno Busta had won by default. Djokovic shook hands with his opponent before leaving the court without appearing to shake the umpire’s hand.

He went then directly to his car and left the Flushing Meadows site in New York without speaking to reporters.

The-33-year-old later posted an apology on Instagram saying he was “so sorry.”

“This whole situation has left me really sad and empty,” he wrote, adding that “thank God” the woman was okay.

“I’m extremely sorry to have caused her such stress. So unintended. So wrong,” Djokovic said.

He also apologised to tournament organisers for “my behavior”.

Djokovic had been chasing an 18th Grand Slam title at the Billie Jean King US National Tennis Centre – to close the gap on Roger Federer and Rafael Nadal, both absent from the tournament.

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

