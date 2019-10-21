US makes History with first all-female Spacewalk

US astronauts Christina Koch and Jessica Meir on Friday became the first all-female pairing to carry out a spacewalk — a historic milestone as NASA prepares to send the first woman to the Moon.

“It symbolizes exploration by all that dare to dream and work hard to achieve that dream,” Meir said after the 7-hour, 17-minute spacewalk to replace a power controller on the International Space Station.

The mission was originally planned for earlier this year but had to be aborted due to a lack of properly fitting spacesuits, leading to allegations of sexism.

Koch and Meir began the walk with standard safety checks on their suits and tethers, before making their way to the repair site on the station’s port side, as the sunlit Earth came into view.

In a call to reporters just a few minutes before, NASA administrator Jim Bridenstine emphasized the symbolic significance of the day.

“We want to make sure that space is available to all people, and this is another milestone in that evolution,” he said.

“I have an 11-year-old daughter, I want her to see herself as having all the same opportunities that I found myself as having when I was growing up.”

When Koch and Meir had been outside the space station for about five hours, President Donald Trump reached them in a video call and told them they had made history.

“You are very brave, brilliant women,” Trump said.

“You represent this country so well,” the president added. “We are very proud of you.”

The pair were working to replace a faulty battery charge/discharge unit, known as a BCDU.

The US sent its first female astronaut into space in 1983, when Sally Ride took part in the seventh space shuttle mission, and has now had more women astronauts than any other country.

But the first woman in space was Soviet cosmonaut Valentina Tereshkova in 1963, followed by compatriot Svetlana Savitskaya in 1982, who was also the first woman spacewalker two years later.

NASA plans to return to the Moon by 2024 for the first time since the Apollo landings of 1969-1972.

The new mission is named Artemis, after the twin sister of Apollo in Greek mythology.