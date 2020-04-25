US Govt writes Buhari over late Abba Kyari

The United States government on Saturday described the late Chief of Staff to the President, Abba Kyari as a dedicated public servant.

In a condolence message to President Muhammadu Buhari, the Assistant Secretary of State for African Affairs, Tibor Nagy, praised the important role played by Kyari in the repatriation of over $300 million in funds stolen by the former head of state, Sani Abacha.

‘Kyari was a valued and respected interlocutor for the U.S. government and particularly for our leadership team in Abuja”, Buhari’s spokesman, Garba Shehu quoted the letter.

‘‘We appreciate working with him on many important matters, including the return to the Nigerian people of over $300 million in funds stolen by Sani Abacha.

‘‘He envisioned the funds going to three geographically disparate infrastructure projects as a way to unite Nigeria economically,’’ Nagy said.

The U.S. Assistant Secretary noted that this vision, encapsulated by the late Chief of Staff, was a reflection of his tireless championing of a solid and prosperous future for Nigeria.

‘‘His dedication to this matter, to fighting corruption, and to countless other investments and policies for the future of Nigeria will leave a lasting impact on your country,’’ President Trump’s lead diplomat for Africa wrote in the condolence message.

The US government commiserated with the government and people of Nigeria, and the Kyari family on the loss, and pledged to support the country in the struggle against the coronavirus pandemic.

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

