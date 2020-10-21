US Govt issues alert as Lagos imposes 24-hr curfew

The United States Government has urged all its citizens to remain vigilant amid the #EndSARS protests, especially in Lagos and Abuja.

In a statement posted on its official website on Tuesday evening, the US Mission in Nigeria noted that “although most demonstrations are peaceful, some have become violent and have shut down major thoroughfares and bridges.

“Some police stations have been targeted.

“Lagos State closed all schools indefinitely as of October 19 due to protests and implemented a 24-hour curfew starting at 4pm on October 20.”

It added that

“Consulate General Lagos is closed for the rest of today and tomorrow.”

Some of the actions US citizens have been advised to take include: Avoid the areas of the demonstration(s), exercise caution if unexpectedly in the vicinity of large gatherings or protests, keep a low profile, be aware of your surroundings and monitor local media for updates.

The #EndSARS protests against police brutality have spread across the country, bringing commercial activities to a halt in many cities.

