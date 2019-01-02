US Embassy Says Will Attend to Visa Applicants

The US embassy in Nigeria says its offices in Abuja and Lagos are open for all consular business, including visa interviews.

The embassy said this in a tweet on Tuesday after widespread fears Visa application had been suspended following the temporary closure of operations at the embassy.

“U.S. Embassy Abuja and Consulate General Lagos remain open for all consular business, including visa interviews. Please attend your regularly scheduled interview,” the tweet read.

On Monday, the embassy had announced that it was suspending operation over the shutdown in the US.

“Due to the current U.S. government shutdown, the American Centers located in the Embassy, Abuja and Consulate General, Lagos are unfortunately closed,” it said in a Facebook post.

“They will re-open once the U.S. government shutdown is resolved. Sorry for any inconvenience to our valued patrons.”

The said government shutdown, the third in the US this year, began on the midnight of December 21.

The government had partially shut down after the White House and congress reached a deadlock on budget funding deal of five billion dollars for the construction of a wall along the US- Mexico border.

The border wall is a signature campaign promise of Trump, but Democrats, who now control congress following the midterms, largely consider it a vanity project and have vowed to block it.