US Embassy in Lagos to Relocate to Eko Atlantic City

The United States embassy in Lagos and South Energyx Nigeria Limited have signed an agreement for the acquisition of a site at the Eko Atlantic City in Victoria Island, Lagos.

The 1000 hectares property is to be used for the building of a new American consulate office.

At the signing ceremony on Wednesday, John Bray, the US consul general, said the acquisition will provide opportunities for economic growth and development in Lagos.

“Eko Atlantic was selected for its world-class infrastructure. Purchase of land for a new Consulate General will ensure we can continue to work with Nigerians to provide opportunities for economic growth and development in Lagos,” he said.

“The United States is proud to be participating in Eko Atlantic’s growth as part of our commitment to further enhance and strengthen the cooperation between the United States of America and Nigeria,” he said.