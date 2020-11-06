US Election will encourage rigging worldwide – Poju Oyemade

Pastor Poju Oyemade of Covenant Christian Center has said that the situation with the 2020 US election will make it difficult for America to enforce credible elections around the world.

Oyemade said this on Twitter in reaction to President Donald Trump’s repeated claims that the election is being stolen.

The clergyman said that the situation will embolden politicians around the world to rig since such is now allegedly obtainable in America.

He tweeted:

“America must know that it will become increasingly difficult to enforce free and fair elections around the world if they are PUBLICLY attesting to the fact that top officials allegedly participated in rigging. People need to be cautious with their words & go through legal system.

“The unintended consequence of this is, America loses a great chunk its moral authority in enforcing democracy It also emboldens politicians around the world to rig elections seeing the mother of all democracies is crying foul play. Attitude is “who then are we to be free & fair.”

