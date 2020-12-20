US Election: Twitter now alerts Trump that Biden won

Twitter has updated a label placed on claims made by US President Donald Trump and others, that declares Joe Biden the winner of the November 3 election.

The message, which Twitter places on potentially misleading content on the site, now says the president-elect won the election, while it previously said the election was “disputed”.

The notice read: “Election officials have certified Joe Biden as the winner of the US Presidential election,” on any Twitter post that has the misinformation label.

It started to appear on tweets posted by the US president on Saturday morning, as he continues to dispute the result of the poll.

The social media site said the label was updated to “reflect the latest information,” in a statement to several media outlets.

“Following certification of the results of the 2020 US Presidential Election, we’ve updated our label to reflect the latest information,” Twitter spokesperson Nick Pacilio told CNN, who reported on the updated label.

The decision to replace the previous misinformation label, which said “Multiple sources called this election differently,” comes after Mr Biden was certified as president elect by the Electoral College on Monday.

The lie of the year is that Joe Biden won! Christina Bobb @OANN — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) December 19, 2020

This comes amid reports that Trump met with key White House officials on ways to extend his stay in office come January.

