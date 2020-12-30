US Election: Trump campaign files new suit at Supreme Court

The Trump campaign has filed a new legal challenge in the US Supreme Court seeking to overturn election results in Wisconsin.

This was announced by campaign lawyer Rudy Giuliani, who said the filing was aimed at the Wisconsin Supreme Court’s decision to reject their claims against more than 50,000 ballots.

Joe Biden won Wisconsin by a margin of about 20,000 votes.

The Trump campaign says its petition will present claims that ballots were counted by voters without identification, incomplete absentee ballots were counted, and ballots were collected by hand at events held before the election.

It is the Trump campaign’s second filing in the Supreme Court after its challenge to the Pennsylvania election results on 20 December.

They also filed a motion for expedited consideration before the 6 January count of Electoral College votes that delivered the White House to president-elect Biden.

The Wisconsin Supreme Court tossed out the Trump campaign’s lawsuit on 14 December in a 4-3 ruling, with Justice Brian Hagedorn writing that the campaign waited too long to raise its concerns.

While the Supreme Court took up a petition from the Trump campaign challenging election results in Pennsylvania, they set the date for the state’s response for 22 January – two days after Mr Biden is inaugurated as president.

The Supreme Court, meanwhile, threw out the legal challenge filed by Texas, and supported by the president, against election resutls in Georgia, Pennsylvania Michigan and Wisconsin saying that the state did not have standing to bring the case.

