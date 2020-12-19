US Election: Trump attacks Supreme Court, again, dubs McCain ‘overrated’

US President Donald Trump has laid into the Supreme Court again for not supporting his election fraud claims in a late Twitter rant.

“I am very disappointed in the United States Supreme Court, and so is our great country!” tweeted Mr Trump.

The US president also quoted an article that suggests that the Obama administration’s investigation into him for “Russia collusion” started earlier than the official government narrative.

And in another post he lashed out at the late senator John McCain, who was widely hailed as a war hero when he died of cancer in August 2018. “Check out last in his class John McCain, one of the most overrated people in DC,” Mr Trump tweeted.

In another of his tweets, he said: “We won Wisconsin big. They rigged the vote!”

“Democrats would never put up with a presidential election stolen by the Republicans!” he said.

Despite the electoral college confirming Joe Biden’s victory and many Republicans acknowledging the Democrat leader as the new US president, Mr Trump has refused to do so.

A recent report even suggested that Trump considered refusing to leave the White House on inauguration day next month when Mr Biden takes the oath of office.

A few days ago, Senate majority leader Mitch McConnell, a Republican, was also attacked by Mr Trump for acknowledging Joe Biden as president-elect after the electoral college confirmation.

