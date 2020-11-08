US Election: See states won by Biden, Trump

As America celebrates the election of Joe Biden as president, the full list of states won respectively by he and Donald Trump has emerged.

Biden who contested the election on the platform of the Democratic Party defeated Donald Trump who contested the election on the platform of the Republican Party to become the 46th president of the United States.

Biden got 284 Electoral College votes while Trump garnered just 214 votes to ease himdelf from the White House.

The 2020 US Presidential Election was called for the Democratic Party candidate, with the challenger picking up 284 Electoral College votes, after Pennsylvania was called for Biden.

Apart from Pennsylvania, the Associated Press also called Arizona, with 11 electoral college votes, for Biden, although a number of other media outlets in the United States are yet to do so, leaving the former US Vice President on 279 for them (including Nevada).

Biden currently leads by over four million votes in terms of individual ballots counted across the US , with 74,811,378 to incumbent President Donald Trump’s 70,554,537.

Below is the breakdown of the US election results and states won by Joe Biden and Donald Trump…

States and electoral votes won by Joe Biden and the Democratic Party

California – 55

New York – 29

Illinois – 20

Pennsylvania – 20

Michigan – 16

New Jersey – 14

Virginia – 13

Washington – 12

Arizona- 11*

Massachussets – 11

Minnesota – 10

Maryland – 10

Wisconsin – 10

Colorado – 9

Connecticut – 7

Oregon – 7

Nevada – 6

New Mexico – 5

Hawaii – 4

New Hampshire – 4

Rhode Island – 4

Delaware – 3

District of Columbia – 3

Vermont – 3

Maine – 3

Nebraska – 1

Overall so far: 290 electoral votes obtained by Biden

States and electoral votes won by Donald Trump and the Republican Party

Texas – 38

Florida – 29

Ohio – 18

Indiana – 11

Tennessee – 11

Missouri – 10

Alabama – 9

South Carolina – 9

Kentucky – 8

Louisiana – 8

Mississippi – 6

Oklahoma – 7

Iowa – 6

Arkansas – 6

Kansas – 6

Utah – 6

Nebraska – 4

West Virginia – 5

Idaho – 4

Montana – 3

North Dakota – 3

South Dakota – 3

Wyoming – 3

Maine – 1

