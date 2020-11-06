US Election: Biden surges past Trump in Republican stronghold Georgia

Former Vice President Joe Biden has moved a step closer to his White House return as he takes a slim lead ahead of President Donald Trump in Georgia.

Biden is poised to become the first Democratic presidential candidate to win the state since Bill Clinton narrowly defeated former President George H.W. Bush in 1992.

As at 4:30 a.m. ET Friday, Biden who currently has 2,449,371 votes has overtaken Trump who has 2,448,454 votes with a 917 lead in Georgia, a once reliably Republican state.

The turn of events is bad news for President Trump who needs the state of Georgia to win the election through the electoral college.

CNN reports that the former vice president’s surprising strength in Georgia stemmed from huge turnout from Black voters in Fulton County and other suburbs around Atlanta, fatigue with Trump in Georgia’s fast-growing suburbs — which have become increasingly young and diverse in recent years — and assiduous work over more than a decade to boost Democratic registration in the state.

Trump took the early lead through the walk-in votes but tides turned in Biden’s favour thanks to mail-in ballot counts.

As it stands, Biden needs just six electoral college votes to win the poll and a win in Pennsylvania where he trails with 18,229 votes will end Trump’s chances of re-election.

In 2016, Trump defeated Hillary Clinton in Georgia with a popular vote of 2,089,104 against 1,877,963 and the entire 16 electoral votes.

