US Election: Biden raises record $364.5 in August

Joe Biden’s U.S. presidential campaign broke a U.S. record for a single month donation by raising $364.5 in August.

This is coming as the November election nears and the attendant spike in spending on advertising.

Biden’s campaign said Wednesday that 57 per cent of the money came from online, small-dollar donations.

The Democratic presidential nominee said he has now received donations from more than four million people.

The cash bump comes during a month in which Biden named California Senator Kamala Harris as his running mate and the Democrats conducted their convention.

In July, Biden and the Democrats took in $140 million, compared to President Donald Trump’s haul of $165 million.

Biden has been closing the fundraising gap with the Republican president, who in recent years has been particularly successful in raking in cash from donors.

The former vice-president maintains an eight point national lead over Trump two months ahead of the poll.

