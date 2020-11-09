US Election: Biden pushes ahead with plans for office

US President-elect Joe Biden says he will make tackling the coronavirus pandemic his top priority following his win over Donald Trump in last week’s election.

Announcing the first steps in his transition plan, his team said there would be more testing and Americans would be asked to wear masks, BBC writes.

On Monday, Mr Biden is expected to name a 12-member coronavirus task force.

Mr Trump has yet to concede, but the 77-year-old Democrat is forging ahead with his plans for assuming power in January after major US networks called the election in his favour on Saturday.

His move reportedly also includes a slew of executive orders that do not require congressional approval – aimed at reversing controversial Trump policies. According to US media:

Mr Biden will rejoin the Paris climate agreement, which the US officially left on Wednesday

He will reverse the decision to withdraw from the World Health Organization

He will end the travel ban on citizens from seven mostly Muslim countries

He will reinstate an Obama-era policy of granting immigration status to undocumented migrants who entered the US as children

He and Vice-President-elect Kamala Harris have launched a website for the transition, saying the team will also focus on the economy, tackling racism and climate change.

