US Election: Biden overtakes Trump in Pennsylvania

Democratic Party candidate, Joe Biden, is on the cusp of becoming the next US president after taking the lead in one of the deciding cities, Pennsylvania, on Friday.

Spurred on by a blitz in vote by mail, Biden has previously taken the lead in Georgia, another major city which is a stronghold of the Republican Party in the early hours of Friday.

As it stands, Biden who now has at least 3,295,327 popular votes in the city, leading Trump who has 3,289,731 votes with 5,596 votes, AP writes.

Biden also leads on the electoral college votes with 264 over Trumps 214, according to AP tally as at 3:37 pm Nigerian time.

The Telegraph reports that of the key swing states where the 2020 US election will be won or lost, Biden is ahead in three of the remaining four swing states having won four and lost two:

Arizona – Biden wins

Michigan – Biden wins

Minnesota – Biden wins

Wisconsin – Biden wins

Florida – Trump wins

Texas – Trump wins

Georgia – Biden leads with 1097 votes. Final results could take several days

North Carolina – Trump leads with 76701 votes, mail-in ballots postmarked by November 3 are accepted until November 12

Pennsylvania – Biden leads with 5,596 votes, most votes will be counted by this Friday, November 6th.

Nevada – Biden leads with 11,438.

