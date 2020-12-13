US Election: 5 killed as pro-Trump supporters hit the streets

At least five people were left injured as four people were stabbed and one shot as rallies backing President Donald Trump’s claims of election fraud led to clashes in major US cities on Saturday.

Scuffles broke out in many places between rally-goers and counter-protesters who turned up to criticize the president, who lost the November 3 election to Democrat Joe Biden.

Washington State Police said in a tweet late Saturday that a shooting had taken place after clashes near the capitol building in Olympia, and that a suspect had been detained.

In the US capital, DC Fire and EMS Department communications chief Doug Buchanan told AFP that four people had been stabbed and were now hospitalized “with serious injuries.”

The New York Times reported that 23 had been arrested throughout the day.

The day had begun with a festive atmosphere as thousands of red-hatted protesters filled Washington’s streets to support the president, undeterred by the US Supreme Court’s rejection on Friday of what may have been his last chance to overturn the results.

Similar events took place in Olympia, Atlanta and St. Paul, Minnesota, as well as in smaller towns in Nebraska, Alabama and elsewhere.

Demonstrators at the DC rally — noticeably smaller than a similar protest last month — told AFP they were steadfast in their support for the embattled president.

“We’re not gonna give up,” Luke Wilson, a sixty-something protester who had come all the way from the western state of Idaho, told AFP.

“I believe there is a big injustice being done to the American people,” added Dell Quick, a regular at Trump’s political rallies, as he brandished a flag defending gun rights.

Those who addressed the crowd included Michael Flynn, Trump’s former national security adviser who was recently pardoned by the president after admitting that he lied to the FBI over alleged Russian interference in the 2016 election.

Trump, in stark defiance of the result and of US tradition, has refused to concede to Biden.

“Wow! Thousands of people forming in Washington (D.C.) for Stop the Steal,” he tweeted early Saturday. “Didn’t know about this, but I’ll be seeing them!”

Not long afterward, his helicopter lifted off from the White House grounds and passed over the crowd — many singing the US national anthem — as Trump headed to New York to attend the annual Army-Navy football game.

