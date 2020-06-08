US Department of Justice Requests Prince Andrew be ‘Handed Over’ for Questioning in Jeffrey Epstein Investigation

Prince Andrew may now the the subject of ‘criminal investigation’ following new development in the Jeffrey Epstein case.

The US Department of Justice has allegedly requested that the Duke of York be handed over and questioned over his links to the billionaire paedophile.

The United States has filed an MLA- ‘mutual legal assistance’ request to the Home Office in May, though Prince Andrew had vehemently denied any wrongdoing earlier, the Sun reports.

An MLA is used only in criminal cases under a legal treaty with the United Kingdom, hence Prince Andrew is now part of a criminal investigation.

This new development could force the Royal to appear as a witness in a UK court within months – either voluntarily, or by being summoned from the US’s DOJ.

‘It’s a huge statement of intent from the US and it moves Andrew into the realms of a criminal investigation. ‘It’s also frankly a diplomatic nightmare.’

“Legal discussions with the DOJ are subject to strict confidentiality rules, as set out in their own guidelines, a source said.

In an interview with BBC Panorama, Virginia Giuffre one of Epstein’s alleged trafficking victim,

claimed that she had sex with Prince Andrew in London in 2001 at 17 years. She claimed the incident left her ‘horrified and ashamed’.

‘We have chosen to abide by both the letter and the spirit of these rules, which is why we have made no comment about anything related to the DOJ during the course of this year. We believe in playing straight bat,’ Giuffre said.

However the Duke of York categorically denies he had any form of sexual contact or relationship with Ms Giuffre.

He is said to be permanently retiring from royal duties following the Epstein scandal.

