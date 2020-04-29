US COVID-19 cases surpass one million

emmanuelNewsNo Comment on US COVID-19 cases surpass one million

The United States hit another grim milestone Tuesday after the number of confirmed coronavirus infections topped one million.

According to a count by Johns Hopkins University, the pandemic has claimed the lives of more than 57,000 people in the US, which is by far the leader in the number of confirmed infections with 1,002,500.

This comes as major cities in the US begin to reopen after months of lockdown to curb the spread of the virus.

In his daily White House briefings, President Donald Trump said they have improved the capacity for testing to more than double the present levels across the states, though experts warn that the US must be able to conduct at least 3 million tests daily to fully reopen.

,

Related Posts

Boris Johnson, partner welcome baby boy

April 29, 2020

Police officer strangled in Imo

April 29, 2020

Nigerian woman advertised for sale on Facebook rescued in Lebanon

April 29, 2020

About emmanuel

View all posts by emmanuel →

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *