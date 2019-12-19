US condemns killing of AID workers by ISWAP

The United States Embassy has condemned the murder of four aid workers by a faction of Boko Haram insurgents, the Islamic State’s West Africa Province (ISWAP).

The abducted staff of Action Against Hunger were killed last week by the insurgents following a breakdown in the negotiations for their release.

The Mission in a statement in Abuja on Wednesday described their murder by ISWAP as senseless while condoling with the families of the deceased.

It said,

“The US embassy honours the tireless efforts of humanitarian workers. They risk their personal safety every day to provide critical assistance to those forcibly displaced and in need.

“This has been starkly illustrated by the recent murder of the members of Action Against Hunger. We condemn this senseless slaughter and extend to the grieving families our sincerest sympathy and condolences.”

The US mission said humanitarian workers deserved the protection necessary to allow them to pursue their work.

It called on all parties to armed conflict to comply with their obligations under international humanitarian law, including those relevant to the safety and security of humanitarian personnel.