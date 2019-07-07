US Beat Netherlands to Win Women World Cup

The United States of America have won the Women’s World Cup for a record fourth time after beating the Netherlands 2-0 in Sunday’s final.

After a goalless first-half in Lyon, Megan Rapinoe broke the deadlock with a second-half penalty, which was awarded by VAR after Stefanie van der Gragt caught Alex Morgan with a high boot.

It was just reward for the defending champions who had been the better side in the opening hour.

The Dutch, whose game plan was to contain the Americans and hit on the counterpunch, were now forced to come forward, and this left spaces at the back that was brutally exploited by the US.

Rose Lavelle but the game out of the Europeans with a powerful strike from the edge of the area after a fine burst from midfield.

The USA’s triumph adds to previous World Cup victories in 1991, 1999 and 2015.