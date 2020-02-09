US-based Nigerian Pastor harassed for sleeping with mother, daughter [Video]

In a startling claim, a Nigerian man has accused his pastor of sleeping with his wife and also trying to make a move on his daughter.

This is contained in a video currently making rounds on Twitter, showing the moment when a man accuses his pastor for sleeping with his wife.

The embittered husband could be heard reigning curses on the pastor who was cowed by the incident.

The man who posted the video on Twitter, @walegates said the drama happened at the First Christ Apostolic church WOSEM in the US.

So far we’ve not been able to verify the claim, even if the pastor’s silence speaks volumes.

Watch the video shared on twitter below.

