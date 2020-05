A Nigerian based in the United States, Tony Ugochkwu, has walked out of prison a free man after spending 15 out of the 18 years he got for being wrongly convicted for murder.

A victim of wrong identity, Mr Ugochukwu is to be paid $10 million by the government on the order of a court. No detail was given on the crime he was accused of.

According a brief story by Facebook, he walked free from the prison on Tuesday after the ruling of the court.

