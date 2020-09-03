US-based Nigerian doctor, Stella Immanuel, cleared by Texas medical board

Controversial US-based physician, Dr Stella Immanuel has come after her ‘haters’ after the dismissal of complaints levelled against her following her claim that hydroxychloroquine can cure COVID-19 ‎by the Texas Medical Board.

Dr Immanuel announced that she has been cleared of the allegation in a post on her Facebook page on Wednesday

She also attached the letter of clearance from the Texas Medical Board which she asked her haters to “read and weep.”

She wrote:

‎”Texas medical board dismisses the complaint against me. The haters have been defeated and God has shown Himself as my protector and defender. God bless TMB, God bless Texas, God bless America. Good will win. American will win. Haters read and weep.”

In the letter, the Board indicated that the investigation was dismissed because there was insufficient evidence to prove that she violated the Medical Practices Act.

“As such, this complaint has been dismissed without prejudice. No further action will be taken concerning this complaint,” the Board said.

Immanuel attracted global attention in July 2020 when a video of her touting hydroxychloroquine as a cure for Covid-19 went viral.

US President Donald Trump had referenced her video to back his claim of the efficacy of hydroxychloroquine as a cure for Coronavirus.

See the letter below.

