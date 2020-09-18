US bans TikTok and WeChat downloads

In continuation of his clampdown on Chinese tech, US President Dinald Trump has signed an executive order banning TikTok and WeChat from US app stores from Sunday.

Citing national security risk, the Department of Commerce said it would bar people in the US from downloading the messaging and video-sharing apps through any app store on any platform.

WeChat will effectively shut down in the US on Sunday, but people will still be able to use TikTok until 12 November, when it could also be fully banned.

Reacting, TikTok said it was “disappointed” in the order and disagreed with the commerce department, saying it had already committed to “unprecedented levels of additional transparency” in light of the clampdown by Trump.

There is however some ray of light at the end of the tunnel for TikTok depending on the ongoing partnership talk between US tech firm Oracle and ByteDance – owners of TikTok.

TikTok is a video-sharing app which allows users post up to a minute of video and have access to a vast database of songs and filters.

Set up in 2011, WeChat is a multi-purpose app allowing users to send messages, make mobile payments and use local services.

It has over one billion monthly users.

