US Attorney General Bill Barr says no evidence of widespread fraud in Nov election

US attorney general William Barr has said there is no evidence of widespread fraud in the US presidential election as Trump claims.

In an interview with the Associated Press published Tuesday, December 1, Barr said the Justice Department hasn’t found evidence to support allegations of widespread fraud that could have changed the result of last month’s presidential election.

The comments from Barr, who has been steadfast in his support of President Donald Trump during his tenure, represent the latest official rebuke from Republicans of the President’s claims of widespread fraud in his loss to Joe Biden.

“To date, we have not seen fraud on a scale that could have effected a different outcome in the election,” Barr said.

Barr, who prior to the election echoed Trump’s claims that mail-in voting wasn’t secure, said both the Justice Department and the Department of Homeland Security have looked into claims of fraud and come up empty.

“There’s been one assertion that would be systemic fraud and that would be the claim that machines were programmed essentially to skew the election results,” Barr said.

“And the DHS and DOJ have looked into that, and so far, we haven’t seen anything to substantiate that.”

