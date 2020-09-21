Uriel Oputa Shares How BBN’s Nengi Encouraged Her When She was Struggling with Her Weight

There’s always a time and a place for good deeds and former Big Brother Naija contestant, ‘See Gobe’ edition, Uriel Oputa just revelaed what a sweetheart Nengi is.

The chef and beauty entrepreneur said she made the discovery when she was about to send a message to the Lockdown edition housemate’s handler to comfort Nengi on the exit of her closest friend, Ozo.

Uriel took to Instagram to share a DM Nengi sent her while she was at her lowest, struggling with her weight. She had told the Oputa descent that she loved her the way she was and to quit losing weight.

Uriel in her caption revealed that the little words of encouragement helped her during that difficult period and her love for Nengi is now way over the top.

