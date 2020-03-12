Uriel Oputa Drags Brands Who Want Her to Work for Free

Uriel Oputa has taken to her Instagram to drag brands who refuse to pay her.

According to the Big Brother Naija star, she is constantly being approached by business owners who want her to want for free and she finds this disrespectful.

Uriel also revealed how long it took for her to get her ‘foot in the door’ in the entertainment industry, that she hustled for three years before she could be able to fend for herself and her dependents.

She wrote:

“Stop asking people or assuming they dont need,, WE NEED,I NEED Respect our Hustle..pls

BUSINESS is Business I want to grow too

I have mouths too fed pls..

Who did Celebrity Help?? Nne I’m a Hustler Money is money. Be guided know your worth

And she had a lot more to say: