Uriel Oputa Drags Brands Who Want Her to Work for Free

Uriel Oputa has taken to her Instagram to drag brands who refuse to pay her.
According to the Big Brother Naija star, she is constantly being approached by business owners who want her to want for free and she finds this disrespectful.
Uriel also revealed how long it took for her to get her ‘foot in the door’ in the entertainment industry, that she hustled for three years before she could be able to fend for herself and her dependents.
She wrote:
“Stop asking people or assuming they dont need,, WE NEED,I NEED Respect our Hustle..pls
BUSINESS is Business I want to grow too
I have mouths too fed pls..
Who did Celebrity Help?? Nne I’m a Hustler Money is money. Be guided know your worth
And she had a lot more to say:
I have a Car a very Nice one!! @hcsautos Thank you!! I just need to get this off my chest, This morning sent money to buy Nappies and food for my mum!! And you dey ask me to work for free .. come on.. infulencers, DJs, Cooks,fashion designers, business owners, we all Hustle keep pushing,let's all be guided.. Adult nappies aren't cheap medication is expensive. Pls Respect my Hustle. I'm sooooo Dyslexic 🤪 I'm so proud of me man!!! I mess up at times but I'm smart.. let's be guided