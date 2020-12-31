Upgrade! Ghanaian Comedian, Afia Shwarzenegger Shares Epic Throwback Picture

Afia Shwarzenegger has shared a truly inspiring epic throwback picture of herself.

The Ghanaian comedian took to her Instagram page to share a picture of herself as a newly widowed woman, 12 years ago.

Afia Shwarzenegger noted that she’s unashamed of her past, reason why she posted the throwback on her page alongside a more recent picture.

Speaking on the noticeable upgrade evident in her looks, Afia stated that the moral of the post is that folks move.

She admonished that people not be defined by what has happened to them in the past but move from such situations on to better things.

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

