UPDATED: ‘I’ll stand by you’ – Buhari assures AfDB president, Adesina

President Muhammadu Buhari on Tuesday pledged his support for Mr Akinwunmi Adesina, the President of the Africa Development Bank (AfDB).

The Nigerian leader stated this after a meeting with the embattled AfDB chief at the State House, Abuja.

The meeting was also attended by the Minister of Finance, Budget and National Planning, Zainab Ahmed; Minister of Foreign Affairs Geoffrey Onyeama and the Chief of Staff to the President Ibrahim Gambari.

It came on the heels of a petition by a group of whistle-blowers against Adesina, accusing him of breaching AFDB’s code of conduct, some of which include private gains, impediments to efficiency, preferential treatment, and involvement in political activities.

The group, which noted their allegations were in line with AfDB’s whistleblowing policy, said these activities adversely affected the confidence and integrity of the bank.

According to a statement by presidential spokesman Femi Adesina, Buhari pledged that Nigeria would work with all other leaders and stakeholders in AfDB to ensure that Dr Adesina was elected for a second term built on the record of his achievement during his first term.

Adesina, meanwhile, has continued to deny these allegations, saying he was innocent and the charges are ‘trumped up’.

Buhari’s endorsement comes after former President, Olusegun Obasanjo in a communique also called on the board of AfDB to ignore calls for an independent investigation of Adesina by the US treasury secretary.

