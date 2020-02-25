Update: Kaduna Assembly gets new speaker, deputy

The Kaduna State House of Assembly has elected Yusuf Ibrahim Zailani of the ruling All Progressives Congress (APC) as the new Speaker.

The development came bare an hour after Aminu Abdullahi Shagali resigned as Speaker amid impeachment moves.

Zailani, who represents Igabi West Constituency in the Assembly, was the Deputy Speaker of the Assembly until his election to lead the House on Tuesday.

Also, Mukhtar Isa Hazo, representing Bassawa Constituency has been elected Deputy Speaker.

The lawmakers have been sworn-in by the Clerk of the Assembly.

The former Speaker, who represents Sabon-Gari Constituency in the Assembly, officially submitted his resignation letter to the clerk of the House Tuesday morning.