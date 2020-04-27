Update: Fleeing COVID-19 patient found in Borno

The Borno State Commissioner for Health, Dr Salisu Kwayabura, has announced that one out of the two COVID-19 patients who absconded has been found.

According to the commissioner, Abbas Kaka Hassan, 24, who went into hiding after testing positive for COVID-19, was found in his family house critically ill.

Hassan, who was tested at UMTH’s COVID-19 laboratory, was declared missing Sunday after his phones and that of his mother were put off.

A combined team of health surveillance and investigation officials, backed by a police escort, traced the patient in a critical state at his family house in Gwange 11 after which he was immediately moved on a stretcher to an isolation centre where he was put on a ventilator.

Dr Kwayabura said health workers are doing everything humanly possible to revive the patient while a contact tracing and surveillance team has been deployed to identify persons who may have had direct and indirect contacts with him, for risks assessment, isolation advice and collection of samples for tests.

Meanwhile, the Commissioner said that Hauwa Mohammed, 42-year-old female, who also tested positive at UMTH test laboratory, has yet to be found.

He urged her to report to the hospital urgently, even as a combination of health surveillance experts and security officials are making all efforts to trace her.

