UPDATE: Fashion One Styles Zenith Bank With “Style By Zenith”

Virtual Xchange Limited, strategic partner Africa for international premium fashion, lifestyle and entertainment television network, Fashion | One, has announced its collaboration with apex financial institution Zenith Bank Plc, on the latter’s flagship lifestyle and fashion fair, “Style by ZENITH”.

The fair which will be held on December 29th and 30th at the Open Ground by Four Points Hotel, Oniru, Victoria Island, is a two-day Lifestyle, Beauty, Fashion, Accessories and Entertainment fair, which will mark the first of many future collaborations between the two iconic brands.

Speaking at the launch, Kaycee Kennedy, CEO of Virtual Xchange Limited said,

“The collaboration with Zenith Bank to develop the “Style by Zenith” platform not only emphasizes our resolve to build and strengthen the fashion ecosystem but to drive the business of Fashion. We need to heed the call to focus on Fashion Trade, by making fashion Africa’s biggest export to the world.”

The collaboration with Zenith bank was in keeping with Virtual Xchange and Fashion One’s dedication to creating captivating, fashion, entertainment and lifestyle engagements, towards developing the African fashion and lifestyle industry.

The two-day event would be a medley of Lifestyle activities such as, runway shows featuring leading local and international models that would be accessorized by top designers and beauticians in the industry, exhibition of beauty and lifestyle products, accessories, food and confectioneries, entertainment for adults and children as well as performances by top Nigerian artistes among many other activities.

The event would also mark the unveiling of ‘the Zenith model search’, another collaboration between these brands, which promises to spice up the fashion world in 2019.

Correction

This press release corrects a previous release stating that Kaycee Kennedy is the CEO of Fashion One Africa and also properly positions the relationship between Virtual Xchange, Fashion One and Zenith Bank.

ABOUT FASHION ONE

Fashion One operates a global lifestyle and entertainment TV network offering a comprehensive coverage of inspirational fashion. Fashion One audiences can access the latest updates through high-quality original programs, reality shows, documentaries, travelogues, entertainment news and lifestyle magazines.

ABOUT ZENITH BANK

Zenith Bank PLC is a Nigerian multinational financial services provider. It is licensed as a commercial bank, by the Central Bank of Nigeria, the central bank and national banking regulator. Zenith Bank is a leading financial service provider in Nigeria and Anglophone West Africa.

Zenith Bank Plc was established in May 1990, and commenced operations in July of the same year as a commercial bank. The Bank became a public limited company on June 17, 2004 and was listed on the Nigerian Stock Exchange (NSE) on October 21, 2004.