Update: Cardi B Wants Joint Custody and No Spousal Support in Divorce

Cardi B is allegedly amending details on her divorce documents after shocking fans when news broke that she was filing for divorce from her husband of almost three years, Offset. on Tuesday, September 15.

In earlier documents filed, the ‘WAP’ crooner had requested for physical and legal custody of the couple’s 2-year-old daughter, Kulture, as well as child support, the Fulton County superior court confirmed.

However, TMZ reports that this initial request did not reflect the wishes of Cardi B who wants to share custody with Offset and have an amicable co-parenting situation.

The mother of one is planning to amend the earlier filed documents to state her wishes as she does not want any support from her now estranged husband.

Though the reason for her wanting a dissolution of the marriage is still unclear, recall that Offset cheated on Cardi B in the past and days leading up to her filing for divorce, Cardi B had put up a cryptic post which read;

“Her heart finally told her to stop wasting her time… it’s time.

