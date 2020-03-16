Update: 17 bodies recovered, 25 injured in Abule-Ado blast

No fewer than 17 bodies have been recovered, while 25 casualties are being treated for injuries from the pipeline explosion that rocked Abule-Ado area of Lagos state on Sunday.

This was disclosed in a statement by the Director-General of the Lagos State Emergency Management Agency (LASEMA), Olufemi Oke-Osanyintolu.

He stated that the raging fire had displaced several residents who fled their abodes for fear of being caught up in the inferno.

There were a number of secondary explosions which have caused significant damage to multiple buildings including the levelling of a church to ground zero and the destruction of St Margaret’s girl’s hostel.

17 bodies have been recovered while 25 casualties are being treated for injuries on site.

Meanwhile, the Commissioner of Police in the state, Hakeem Odumosu, said that the explosion had nothing to do with terrorism or pipeline vandalism.

Also giving updates on the tragedy, the Nigerian Navy Reference Hospital in a statement, revealed that a total of 55 persons were attended to made up of 36 school children and 19 adults.