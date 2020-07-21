‘Until Then, Enjoy the Cellulite’, Uriel Replies Fan Who Asked Her to Take Down Unedited Video

Uriel is proud of her fitness journey and the transformation to her body and will not allow anyone rob her of that joy.

The chef and former BIg Brother Naija ‘See Gobe’ housemate, shared the screenshot of a message a fan sent her after she posted an unfiltered/unedited video of herself rocking a 2-piece that showed off her amazing body.

The client urged Uriel to the down her post stating that her followers deserved to see ‘hot charming body’ something she said the above video wasn’t.

In response, Uriel told the troll her fans deserved the truth and not edited versions of it. She revealed the torturous journey to losing weight which includes giving up rice completely and baking her own bread.

The musician noted that she wasn’t at her ideal weight yet and was far from perfect but ‘until then,  enjoy the cellulite’.

