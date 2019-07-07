Unpaid Salaries: Kogi University Lecturer Dies of Heart Attack

A lecturer in the Department of Arabic and Islamic Studies, Kogi State University, Anyigba, Dr Jamiu Abdullahi, has slumped and died in the hospital while awaiting his test result.

It is understood that the late Dr Abdullahi could not treat himself of the ailment because his salaries were being held for several months by the Kogi State Government.He reportedly died of High Blood Pressure (HBP).

Daily Post reports that lecturers in the University last collected their salaries in February 2019.

“The family of the deceased could not take him to a better hospital because of lack of fund. The deceased had nothing in his account as he has not been regularly paid by the State government.

“It is unfortunate that the drug that was prescribed for him by his doctor could not be bought because we could not raise anything. And the situation got worsened yesterday at about 2pm when he died,” the source said.

The corpse of the Doctor of Arabic Studies was conveyed to his country home in Iyamoye in Ijumu Local Government Area of Kogi State and has since been buried according to Islamic rites.

Mr Jacob Edegbo, The Kogi State University Public Relations Officer, confirmed the death of the lecturer but said his death has nothing to do with unpaid salaries.

According to him, “Late Dr Abdullahi has been sick for some time. When he went to the hospital for check-up, before the result came out, he gave up the ghost.”

Dr Abdullahi is survived by a wife and four children.