UNN Witches Conference: PFN declares 2-day Prayer Warfare

The Pentecostal Fellowship of Nigeria (PFN), on Sunday, declared that Enugu state is in serious danger if the proposed conference on witches scheduled to hold this week at the University of Nigeria, Nsukka, UNN, is allowed.

PFN said it would stop at nothing to frustrate the event, describing it as a subtle way of handing Enugu State over to the kingdom of darkness.

The Chairman of PFN in the State, Bishop Godwin Madu, who declared the opposition of the Christian body in a statement, said “we cannot fold our hands and watch our future dragged into what will not give God glory.

“To this end, the Church in Enugu has declared 2-days prayer of warfare. We must not allow this at a time like this, as we have had enough of ungodly activities in the country already. The Church should pray against those sponsoring evil in the State.

“Enugu State is in the hands of God and for that reason, we will not hand it over to witches. So, all Christians should without delay call on the God of Abraham, Isaac, Jacob and the awesome God of David to fight for his name.”

Madu called on the Vice Chancellor of the UNN, Prof. Charles Igwe to immediately call off the conference, saying he risks incurring the wrath of God.

“It will be in the interest of the Vice Chancellor and co to cancel the event, as doing so would amount to declaring war against God and they know what the implications will be,” he warned.