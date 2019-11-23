UNN bows to pressure, cancels Witchcraft Conference

The University of Nigeria, Nsukka (UNN) has withdrawn the approval for its Energy Centre to be used as the venue for the witchcraft conference slated for 26th November 2019.

The Director of the Centre wrote conference organisers informing them of the University’s decision following criticism and opposition to the conference by UNN Christian students and the Christian Association of Nigeria.

The conference, which has the theme “Witchcraft: Meaning, factors and practices”, is convened by the Professor B.I.C Ijomah Centre for Policy and Research in UNN.

In the wake of the announcement of the conference, Christians students and CAN have vehemently opposed the event, pasting posters at different locations on the campus condemning the conference.

Some of the posters, presently making the rounds on social media bear inscriptions like:

“Say no to the meeting of witches and wizards!!! We are (a) Christian community. Don’t pollute our environment please!”

“University of Nigeria belongs to Jesus. So witches and wizards, No way!! No Vacancy!!!”

“We plead the blood of Jesus over the University of Nigeria. Hence we reject all forms of witchcraft overtly or covertly in Jesus’ Name, Amen”.

The chairman of CAN in the South-East zone, Bishop Dr Goddy Okafor, also called on members to pray against the conference from holding.

Reacting to the withdrawal of approval for the venue, Professor Egodi Uchendu, Director of the B.I.C Ijomah Centre for Policy Studies and Research said the protest and campaign by CAN and UNN Christian students will not deter them from holding the academic conference.

“Freedom of speech is a fundamental human right. CAN and others are free to express their opinions just like we have the freedom to have an academic conference on witchcraft”

She however noted that the Federal Government, who owns the Energy Centre, and not UNN, may be responsible for the cancellation.