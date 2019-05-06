University Student Shot Dead by Cultists Trying to Rob Him

A student of the Akwa Ibom State University, Emem Jimmy, was on Saturday shot dead by suspected cultists operating on the campus.

Jimmy, a 200-level student of the Department of Political Science, was shot while trying to resist the hoodlums from snatching his phones and other belongings.

He reportedly died from injuries sustained from the gunshots by his assailants who trailed and attacked him around 8pm along Wilson Idiong street, off Ikot Okoro road, in Oruk Anam Local Government of the state.

A statement by the Head, Directorate of Information, Public Relations and Protocol of the institution, Mr Akaninyene Ibanga, on Monday, confirmed the incident and said that the victim was rushed to a medical facility for treatment where he died, two days after admission.

The statement reads,

“Late Emem was shot on Thursday, May 02, 2019 between the hours of 8.30 – 9pm at Wilson Idiong Street, off Ikot Okoro Road, Obioakpa, Oruk Anam Local Government Area in an attempt to resist unknown gunmen from snatching his phone and was rushed immediately to the hospital for treatment.

“The University Management took over the hospital bills just to save his life but on Saturday late Emem could not survive the struggle with death, so he finally passed on at about 12.30pm.”

Reacting to the incident, the University’s Vice-Chancellor, Prof Eno Ibanga, condoled with the family members of the deceased and also appealed to all members of the University Community to remain calm and continue with their normal businesses/duties while speedy effort is being made by the relevant law enforcement agencies to fetch out the perpetrators of this heinous act.