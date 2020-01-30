Universal Music Africa Signs Famous Kenyan Band Sauti Sol

Bellanaija is reporting that Kenyan Afro-Pop band, Sauti Sol, has signed an exclusive recording deal with Universal Music Africa (UMA), a division of Universal Music Group (UMG).

This agreement reportedly will “give the band access to UMG’s global network around the world and will allow greater opportunity for the band to reach new audiences globally, whilst continuing to satisfy and excite their dedicated fanbase with bold, creative campaigns that will engage a new generation of fans throughout Africa.

Speaking about the deal, Sipho Dlamini, MD of UMG South Africa & Sub-Saharan Africa, said:

We are delighted to announce our partnership with Sauti Sol, one of the most innovative and creative groups to have broken through from Africa in recent years. Universal Music Africa is dedicated to helping the best African music talent reach new audiences around the world and we are excited to welcome them to our global UMG family. We look forward to working together with them to ensure they are able to authentically celebrate Africa through music and to help introduce their unique blend Afro-pop to new listeners everywhere.

The band is comprised of vocalists Bien-Aimé Baraza, Willis Chimano, Savara Mudigi and guitarist, Polycarp Otieno.