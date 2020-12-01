United v PSG: See 4 stars set to miss glamour clash at Old Trafford

No fewer than four players will be unavailable as Manchester United welcome Paris Saint Germain for their Champions League clash on Wednesday.

The Red Devils, 2-1 winners in the first leg at the Parc des Princes in October, only need at least a win against the French giants to secure their spot at the knockout phase but will have to deal with the return of superstars Kylian Mbappe and Neymar.

However, Thomas Tuchel’s side will be without Mauro Icardi (adductor pain in the right leg) and Pablo Sarabia (muscle pain) due to respective injuries but Julian Draxler will be subjected to fitness test to feature.

Ole Gunnar Solskjaer’s men, on the other hand, will miss Luke Shaw and Axel Tuanzebe due to injury and suspension respectively.

“Axel Tuanzebe was a stand-out performer in the French capital, keeping the dangerous Kylian Mbappe quiet, but he is a confirmed absentee for United as he is serving a one-match suspension for picking up three bookings.

“We’ve known for some weeks that Luke Shaw would miss this game, as a result of the hamstring issue he picked up at Everton last month,” the club said.

Meanwhile, Ole Gunnar Solskjaer is unsure whether David de Gea who suffered a knee injury in the dramatic 3-2 win against Southampton on Sunday will be available for the match on Wednesday.

De Gea’s knee collided with the goalpost in his failed attempt to stop James Ward-Prowse’s free-kick and had to be replaced by Dean Henderson at halftime.

“Let’s have a little check on (De Gea),” Solskjaer told Sky Sports. “Hopefully he will be ok for Wednesday but I’m not sure.”

