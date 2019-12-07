United stun City in Manchester derby

Manchester United dented neighbours Manchester City’s Premier League title hopes with a hard-fought 2-1 win in the Manchester derby Saturday.
The result leaves City third on the log – 14 points behind leaders Liverpool who won at Bournemouth while the Red Devils move up to fifth.
After forcing goalkeeper Ederson into a number of fine saves, Marcus Rashford’s first-half penalty, which was awarded after a VAR check, put United ahead.
Anthony Martial scored the second with a left-foot shot to give Ole Gunnar-Solskjaer’s men some daylight.
David de Gea pulled off superb stops to deny Rodri and Mahrez, before substitute Nicolas Otamendi replied with a late header for City.
Despite tons of pressure in the final minutes, United held on for the priceless three points to cap a beautiful week that also saw them take all three points from Tottenham Hotspurs.