United stun City in Manchester derby

Manchester United dented neighbours Manchester City’s Premier League title hopes with a hard-fought 2-1 win in the Manchester derby Saturday.

The result leaves City third on the log – 14 points behind leaders Liverpool who won at Bournemouth while the Red Devils move up to fifth.

After forcing goalkeeper Ederson into a number of fine saves, Marcus Rashford’s first-half penalty, which was awarded after a VAR check, put United ahead.

Anthony Martial scored the second with a left-foot shot to give Ole Gunnar-Solskjaer’s men some daylight.

David de Gea pulled off superb stops to deny Rodri and Mahrez, before substitute Nicolas Otamendi replied with a late header for City.

Despite tons of pressure in the final minutes, United held on for the priceless three points to cap a beautiful week that also saw them take all three points from Tottenham Hotspurs.