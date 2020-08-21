United skipper Harry Maguire arrested after bar brawl on Greek Island

Manchester United captain Harry Maguire has been arrested on the Greek island of Mykonos for allegedly attacking police after a fight outside a bar, according to local media.

Maguire, 27, was allegedly spotted by police in an altercation with other British tourists on Thursday night.

When the officers intervened, three Englishmen are alleged to have fought back physically and verbally while resisting arrest.

As a result, the three were detained in the early hours of Friday – among them the £85million England international, who was reportedly led away in handcuffs.

Manchester United said in a statement:

“The club is aware of an alleged incident involving Harry Maguire in Mykonos last night.

“Contact has been made with Harry, and he is fully co-operating with the Greek authorities.

“At this time we will be making no further comment.”

Footage posted on a Greek website shows Maguire earlier that night chatting with fans in the Matogiannia area of Mykonos town.

Britons were singing his name in the street and posing for selfies with the centre-half before things turned sour.

